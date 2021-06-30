Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,946,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

