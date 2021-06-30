Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.70 million and the highest is $477.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,691. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

