OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $104,102.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

