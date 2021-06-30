Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 34,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,453. The company has a market cap of $478.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

