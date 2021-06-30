Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $70,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $255.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.