Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) versus Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Financial Survey

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tower One Wireless and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Omeros 0 1 4 1 3.00

Omeros has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 137.78%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Risk and Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Omeros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.28 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Omeros $73.81 million 12.73 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.19

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -43.79% N/A -27.19% Omeros -202.03% N/A -71.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omeros beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and COVID-19; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527) for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

