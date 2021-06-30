Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,291,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Omnicell by 103.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $948,000.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $152.71.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

