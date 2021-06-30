Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $151.00

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $150.57, with a volume of 181385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $833,000.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

