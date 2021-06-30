OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

