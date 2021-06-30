Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

GILD opened at $67.93 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 295.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

