Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 772,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,617,452. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

