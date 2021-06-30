Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period.

EZU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. 795,916 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

