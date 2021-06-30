Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 492,821 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 492,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 478,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,011,628. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.