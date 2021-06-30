Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $10.42 Million in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 668,541 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of First Majestic Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AG stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 73,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,175. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

