Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $6.30 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. 148,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,203. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

