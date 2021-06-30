Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,366,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,988,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.3% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,351. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

