Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 1,551,259 Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,551,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,559 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,361,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 1,147.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 2.37. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

