Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $53.77 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,020,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 199,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,325,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

