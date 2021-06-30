Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Raised by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. 184,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,294. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.