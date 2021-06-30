Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

