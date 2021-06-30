Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 2,383.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ORZCF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.39.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.