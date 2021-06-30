Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

OSK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 357,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

