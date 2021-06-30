Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 5.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09. Approximately 4,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,306,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

