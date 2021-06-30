Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

