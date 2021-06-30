Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw strong trading volume on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $73.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 26,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,129 shares.The stock last traded at $59.53 and had previously closed at $58.22.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,379,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth about $16,821,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

