Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 420,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

