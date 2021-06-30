Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the May 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,596,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PALAF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 854,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39. Paladin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

