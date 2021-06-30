Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,851,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

