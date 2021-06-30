Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,746 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 3,796.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $38,747.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,125.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

