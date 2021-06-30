Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,231 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

DOC opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

