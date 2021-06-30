Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $8,899,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCU. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE CCU opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

