Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after buying an additional 794,552 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

