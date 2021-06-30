Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3,797.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

