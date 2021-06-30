Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.85

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 2248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

PRMRF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

