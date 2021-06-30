Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PARXF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

PARXF opened at $17.22 on Monday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

