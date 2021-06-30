Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 9,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

