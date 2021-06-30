Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 75,454 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $3,976,066 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

