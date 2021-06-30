Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,282 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 299,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,175,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. 15,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,848. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

