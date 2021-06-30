Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 402,655 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Alphatec worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 5,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

