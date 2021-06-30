Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences makes up about 2.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

