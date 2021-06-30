Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,195. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

