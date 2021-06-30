Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $180.00

Shares of Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 35907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

In other Parsley Box Group news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 20,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £36,200 ($47,295.53).

About Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals in the United Kingdom. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

