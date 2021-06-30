Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 31,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
