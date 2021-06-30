Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 31,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

