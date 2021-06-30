Patterson Companies, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

