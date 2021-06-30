Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $106.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

