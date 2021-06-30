PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 4,975,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.8 days.

Shares of PCCW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

