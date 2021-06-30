PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 2,023.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PCSB Financial worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $295.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.