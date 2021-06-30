Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $877.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

