Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.56. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $82.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.