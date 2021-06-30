Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.